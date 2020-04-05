HUNTINGTON — Tia Wooding, Qasim Burger and Kaiyra Hughes have won the March Challenge for the Future Investment Program.
Students had from March 22-28 to reflect upon and write about the current COVID-19 pandemic. The topics the students addressed focused on how they can be leaders within the pandemic, how the pandemic has affected them, finding the positives within the pandemic and the goals they can accomplish during the pandemic.
Each will receive a $100 gift card.
The students wrote about making sure they take their online classes seriously, aim to be good role models for their fellow classmates and ensure that they put themselves in the best position to finish the school year strong. They also indicated about staying updated with the news and understanding the importance of taking the right precautions during the pandemic. The students are impacted by not being able to see all of the individuals that they would see in their classes and doing all the things they would like to do, but they wrote about understanding the importance of still trying to make the best out of life. The students expressed the importance of their families at this time, while also realizing that once this storm passes that there are many improvements that can be made in society by working together and being there for one another going forward. Being able to recover mentally from this pandemic was another aspect that the students touched upon. The importance of working harder and clearing their minds for the future were indicated as being key for their overall growth. A major goal for them was to take life seriously and put themselves in the best position to succeed.
A local resident and 2009 Huntington High graduate, Charles C. Meyers Jr., first created his Future Investment Program in 2012. This program helps to mentor middle school and high school students in Huntington. The mission of Future Investment Programs is to develop programs and initiatives for young people to focus through building personal, leadership and career development.
“I am very proud of the students for taking the time to reflect upon how the pandemic is affecting them. It was important for me to check in with the students to make sure they understood that you can always find the light in any amount of darkness, and that oftentimes it is our own light that needs to be found to have an impact on others,” Meyers said. “Tia Wooding has a very genuine heart and mind. She understands her value and the value of others in her life. Qasim Burger has more potential than he even knows. I am proud of the steps he is taking to understand what it takes to be successful in life. Kaiyra Hughes consistently aims to better herself. Whether it is an inch or a mile, she is focused on moving forward.”
Each month, the Future Investment Program challenges its students with assignments designed to help them grow. For more information about Future Investment Program, contact Meyers at meyerscharles153@gmail.com.