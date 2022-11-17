Contestant Jacob Ray, right, is named the winner of his bout against Caleb Norman on the second night of the 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest on Jan. 8, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The 35th annual Tri-State Toughman Contest returns to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Jan. 6-7, 2023.
Tickets go on sale Friday and will be available at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.
Fighters will wear 16-ounce gloves and a mouthpiece. The event now features 10 weight divisions, five for men and five for women. Additional details are available at WVToughman.com or by calling 800-296-3897.
Toughman will be broadcast live on a pay-per-view basis. To order, visit WVToughman.com.
The event has been sanctioned and will be supervised by the West Virginia State Athletic Commission.
