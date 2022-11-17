The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Contestant Jacob Ray, right, is named the winner of his bout against Caleb Norman on the second night of the 34th annual The Original Toughman Contest on Jan. 8, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — The 35th annual Tri-State Toughman Contest returns to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Jan. 6-7, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday and will be available at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

