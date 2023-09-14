HUNTINGTON — If people are lined up on the sidewalk along 11th Avenue in Huntington as the tantalizing smell of delicious food and sound of lively music waft through the air, it can only mean one thing: It’s time for St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Fest.
And no, your nose isn’t deceiving you — those delectable scents are wafting around a bit earlier than usual this year.
“This will be the 41st year of our Greek Fest, and we usually have it at the end of September, but we are doing it this weekend so as to not interfere with the Marshall Homecoming Weekend,” said festival co-organizer Nick Svingos.
Greek Fest will be 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, at the church, located at 701 11th Ave. in Huntington.
“At the festival, we will have Greek dinners available for purchase in our church social hall,” Svingos said. “The menu includes lamb dinners, chicken dinners, pastichio dinners, moussaka dinners, dolmades, which is grape leaves stuffed with rice, and tiropita, which is special cheese stuffed in phyllo dough. Moussaka is made with eggplant, ground beef and potatoes and it is like a lasagna, and pastichio is made with noodles with ground beef, potatoes, green beans and a cream sauce. We will also serve spanakopita, which is a spinach and cheese pie.”
On the casual side of the food menu, the familiar gyro sandwiches will be available in many varieties, filled with chickpeas, beef and chicken. Traditional hummus will also be offered for sale along with many more items.
While all of that authentic Greek food is wonderful, it is the Greek pastries that have become a favorite of the festival goers with more than 10 varieties being offered.
“The pastries will be available in a small building to the left of the church, and you might want to come early as they will go fast,” said Svingos. “This year, our cooks have made more Greek pastries than they have ever made, but still, they usually sell out. Along with the many individual pastries for sale, we will also be selling a variety box that will feature a sample of all of the different kinds of pastries. As for me, my favorite pastries are fenikia, which is a spiced cookie dipped in honey and walnuts, and baklava cheesecake, which is a cheesecake with baklava pastry on top.”
Greek culture goes back thousands of years with the Ancient Greece period of roughly 1,100 B.C. to 146 A.D. being well known to anyone who has taken a course in world history. It was a period of time when the tales of the writer Homer came into existence, the Olympics were created, the teachings of Plato, Aristotle and Socrates were recorded for history, the Greek city-states were united with the rise of Alexander The Great, and the beginnings of democracy were implemented around 600 B.C. in Athens.
In the millennia since then, many aspects of Greek culture have stayed intact, from music to dances to spices and foods, all of which will be on display at the Greek Fest this weekend.
Greek beer and wine will also be available at this year’s Greek Fest, which will go perfectly with the live Greek music and dancers.
“We will be bringing in a Greek music band from Cincinnati for the weekend, as we have done for over 20 years now,” said Svingos. “Our Greek folk dancers will be dancing on Friday at 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. We will also be offering church tours during the weekend as well. The best thing to do when you first arrive at the festival is to get a program, which will have all of the event times and food menus in it.
“The weather is going to be beautiful this weekend,” Svingos continued. “And, what is cool about this event is our Greek Festival not only helps our church, it also helps a lot of other local food pantries and charities of that nature located in Huntington. So, it is not just about us, as this event is about the whole Tri-State community as we bring people together to have some fun.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.