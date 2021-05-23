The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Featuring a mix of jam, bluegrass, country, funk and more, the 4848 Festival returns to Snowshoe Mountain Resort Labor Day weekend.

 Submitted photo

The 4848 Festival at Snowshoe Mountain Resort will get its sophomore show in September.

The fledgling music festival opened at the outdoor sports resort in 2019 and had plans to grow in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most music festivals for the year.

Planned for Sept. 3-5, this year’s 4848 Festival features a mix of jam, bluegrass, reggae and more. The lineup includes festival scene favorites like Greensky Bluegrass, Grace Potter and Yonder Mountain String Band.

Additional acts include the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the Easy Star All-Stars and Galactic.

The festival will also showcase regional acts like Huntington-based indie rockers Ona, Calhoun County fiddler phenom Jake Krack, Keller and the Keels from Virginia, who frequently play West Virginia, and The Commonheart, from Pittsburgh.

Tickets to the festival start and $235 and are now on sale. Tickets to last year’s canceled festival will also be honored. For details, visit www.4848festival.com.

