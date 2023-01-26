HUNTINGTON — Head south on U.S. 23 — the Country Music Highway — through Kentucky and into Virginia, turn left on Route 58 in Norton and you’ll eventually drive into the small town of Castlewood, Virginia.
With its population of fewer than 3,000 people, this Appalachian mountain town is the home of one of the most acclaimed alt. country bands to rise up in recent years: 49 Winchester. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the band will make its debut in Huntington with a concert at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden.
The show will begin at 8 p.m. with an opening set by Colby Acuff. Tickets are $15, and don’t be surprised if the concert sells out as bigger arenas loom in the near future for this band on the rise. The Loud is located at 741 6th Ave. in Huntington. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
In an article published a few months ago, Rolling Stone Country called 49 Winchester, “Country Music’s Buzziest of Buzz Bands.” A month or so ago, Saving Country Music magazine not only put 49 Winchester’s latest New West Records project “Fortune Favors The Bold” onto its 2022 Essential Albums List, but also their song “Russell County Line” was named the 2022 Single of the Year. The video for the song is easily found on YouTube.
Despite the band’s success, 49 Winchester has made a distinct effort to stay in Castlewood, rather than making the the expected move to Nashville.
“Growing up in Castlewood was quiet and peaceful, and there wasn’t a whole lot of trouble to get into,” said Isaac Gibson, lead singer and guitarist for 49 Winchester. “There’s not a hell of a lot to do around here, but there is a lot to see. I spent most of my childhood either in the woods hunting or fishing or in my bedroom playing my guitar. But, they have recently done a whole lot of stuff down here to try and encourage more tourism and that includes the Spearhead ATV Trail System here, which is pretty massive, actually.”
While Gibson did not grow up in a house filled with a family of musicians, his parents loved to listen to music and that led him to try and find bands that he preferred at a young age.
“Music is something I really got into when I was about 11 or 12 years old, when I discovered music that I liked and wanted to mimic and recreate,” said Gibson. “Then, I got a bass guitar from my Aunt Patsy, and the rest is history. She gave me a bass guitar because that was what I wanted. I wanted to be a bass player in a punk band when I was about 12 years old. That was my dream. Then, I got a guitar a couple of years after that and got pretty serious about music in high school. We started 49 Winchester right after we graduated, and we have been pushing it as hard and as fast as we could go ever since.”
Gibson and crew had never set foot in a big city until they began to tour outside of the Clinch Mountains.
“I never spent any time away from my home until we started the band and began to tour different areas,” said Gibson. “We didn’t travel a lot as kids. We weren’t exactly poor, as we always had the things we needed, but we also didn’t have a lot of the things that we might have wanted. So, our first real experience with the world has been with this band. It was in the early days of this group when we left high school and stretched our legs and found out what adulthood was really like.”
Many musical pundits have tried to put a label on the sound of 49 Winchester. The group is kind of like Tyler Childers in that regard — while each plays their own kind of music, both artists keep it real and earthy and authentic.
“Our music has evolved,” said Gibson. “When we first started, it was a three-piece group with me and Bus Shelton and Chase Chafin, who are still in the band, as we were kind of the ‘OG Three.’ It was two guitars and a banjo most of the time and we played everything from folk to ragtime to rock and roll. We grew up with so many kinds of music in our lives and we all have such varying musical tastes with each member of the band and I think our sound comes from that.
“We never really wanted to be a rock & roll band, we never really wanted to be a country band or a soul band or a blues band or anything else,” continues Gibson. “We just wanted to play music that made sense to us and made us feel good when we played it. But there was a time in my life when I discovered that first wave of alt. country with bands like Drive-By Truckers, Lucero, Slobberbone and other bands like that who showed me that you could be loud and still play country music.”
The current members of 49 Winchester include Gibson on lead vocals and guitar, Shelton on lead guitar and Chafin on bass along with Noah Patrick on pedal steel guitar, Tim Hall on keyboards, and Justin Louthian on drums.
With success comes pressure from certain quarters to move to hubs like Nashville, where a lot of music business takes place. But, the members of 49 Winchester are still holding out for being based in Castlewood for as long as they can do it.
“What seems like an all-of-a-sudden, overnight big break for us was really 9 years of hard work that is now paying dividends,” said Gibson. “I love Nashville. It’s a great city. I’m not sure I ever want to live there, but it is a great city to visit. It is the fastest-growing city in the south, and maybe the fastest-growing city in America, but there is still no place in the world where you can find that density of musical ability and musical resources. It’s a special place and I do have a soft spot for Nashville, and all of our business is centered there from the top down, but it’s not the culture that we developed the band in. Our band is a homegrown thing. And, it is 2023, man, and you can do so many things from your laptop.”
More information can be found at 49winchester.com and newwestrecords.com.