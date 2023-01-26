The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Head south on U.S. 23 — the Country Music Highway — through Kentucky and into Virginia, turn left on Route 58 in Norton and you’ll eventually drive into the small town of Castlewood, Virginia.

With its population of fewer than 3,000 people, this Appalachian mountain town is the home of one of the most acclaimed alt. country bands to rise up in recent years: 49 Winchester. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the band will make its debut in Huntington with a concert at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you