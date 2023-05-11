ASHLAND — With five Grammys and one of the hippest stage names in showbusiness, it is amazing that Keb’ Mo’ is not more of a household name. Well-known in many musical circles, however, Mo’ has successfully carved out a wonderful career buoyed by his undeniable talents.
He’ll bring those talents to the stage at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland this Saturday.
Just a couple of months ago, Mo’ won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Americana Album for his recording called “Good To Be (Home Again)”. In 2020, he won his fourth Grammy Award in the same category for his recording called “Oklahoma,” and three years earlier he won yet another Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album for the landmark project “TajMo,” a recording that combined Mo’ with the legendary blues artist Taj Mahal.
Equally as important in some circles, Mo’ has won 14 International Blues Awards over the years while performing in venues such as Carnegie Hall and the White House.
Later this year in September, Mo’ will make a return appearance at Eric Clapton’s now-legendary, all-star benefit show called the Crossroads Guitar Festival.
Mo’, born in 1951, grew up in Compton, California. By the time 1972 came around, he was performing with the fiddler Papa John Creach. Creach proved to be an amazing mentor for Mo’, having come from the jazz world to play with rock and electric blues artists such as Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna and Jefferson Starship. Before that, Creach was employed in bands run by stars like Louis Armstrong, Fats Waller and T-Bone Walker.
After his run with Creach, Mo’ spent a lot of years behind the scenes in the music world, becoming a staff songwriter for record companies and recording demos. He then made his blues bones when he performed with the legendary singer Bobby “Blue” Bland. By the 1990s, Mo’ had also added stage acting to his repertoire.
Finally in 1994, Mo’ released his first album as a solo artist. His reputation began to grow exponentially along with his music award tally. Mo’s appearances on Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festivals in 2010 and 2013 led to even more positive exposure for the guitarist and singer. In 2021, Mo’ received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association.
Said Mo’, “I would love to be remembered like a guy that was able to tell good stories, giving positive vibes through his music and make everyone feeling good about life in general.”
On Saturday, May 13, he will play at The Paramount Arts Center beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $55. The historic venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. More information on shows at the Paramount can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
As Mo’ comes to the Paramount for his concert this weekend, he does so after releasing his new single called “Take Me Higher,” which appears in the movie “Sweetwater.” The film is based on the story of Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton who was the first Black man to ever receive a contract to play professional basketball from an NBA team in 1950. Sweetwater is currently in theaters across the country.
