HUNTINGTON — Emerging over 100 years ago in places like New Orleans, Kansas City and New York City, and born out of the early blues music scene, the jazz genre has explored the many possibilities that can be realized in music, pushing the boundaries of musical convention.
A century ago, jazz music was a big part of the emerging swing era, quickly becoming the popular music of its time in the 1920s and 1930s.
While the genre may not be as popular now as it was during its peak, there are still amazing musicians performing and recording jazz music. That will be witnessed at this weekend’s 54th annual Marshall University School of Music Winter Jazz Festival, where a new generation of music students share their talents with the community.
The festival is open to the public, and admission to the live music is free for everyone of all ages.
This year’s artist-in-residence at the Winter Jazz Festival will be the acclaimed jazz trombonist and music educator Joseph L. Jefferson.
The festival begins Thursday, Feb. 16, and runs through Saturday evening, Feb. 18. All of the free festival concerts will take place at Smith Recital Hall located off Hal Greer Boulevard.
The festival kicks off with a show by the Marshall University Jazz Combo 1 and the West Virginia University Jazz Ensemble beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday, Feb. 17, the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra and the Joseph L. Jefferson Quartet perform at 7:30 p.m.
The weekend-long festival ends on Saturday evening, Feb. 18, with a double-billed concert by the Thundering Herd All-Star Jazz Ensemble and the Marshall University Jazz Ensemble, with aforementioned special guest Jefferson on the trombone.
Jefferson travels to Marshall University from Missouri, where he is the associate professor of trombone/euphonium and director of Jazz Studies at Southeast Missouri State University. Jefferson’s performances and awards are too numerous to list individually here, but a big one is the 2022 Ellis Marsalis Jr. Jazz Educator of the Year award.
“I grew up an hour south of Richmond, Virginia,” said Jefferson. “I got into jazz by playing in the church when I was younger and then by being around other musicians as an undergrad in college. That is how I got into jazz, and then I started studying it. I picked the trombone, although it was the instrument that I didn’t think my parents would go for, because it was loud. But, the trombone seemed pretty cool to me because it had the slide sound to it, and that really interested me.”
Learning to play the trombone is challenging in and of itself. But when you get to the level of learning how to play jazz music, being able to improvise on the instrument is a whole different level of acquired skill.
“I learned how to improvise in jazz music while still an undergrad student at Norfolk State University,” said Jefferson. “That was a part of being in the jazz ensemble because improvisation is a critical part of playing with that group, just learning how to play above the chord changes and things like that. Once I got into that music, my favorite jazz trombonists became J. J. Johnson, Slide Hampton, Steve Davis, Andre Hayward, Michael Dease, Marshall Gilkes and so many other artists. Because of guys like them, I think the trombone is at its peak now in jazz music because resources are now readily available and people are digging in and learning a little bit more about the instrument.”
The jazz genre still thrives today.
“I think that jazz is a music for the people,” said Jefferson. “It always has and will continue to reflect the times. It is a music based off of community and individual expression as well as democracy on the bandstand when you are playing with other people. I think very highly of it, and I think that there are a lot of people that love jazz music. I’m just glad to be able to be a steward when it comes to working on playing this music. I think that music should touch people and connect with people. So, I can’t speak in terms of everything concerning the genre, but I can speak in terms of how I play jazz and how I approach it. I like to play jazz with feeling, displaying the backdrop of how I learned about music in the church, as those are all elements of how I play.”
More information can be found at www.marshall.edu/music/jazz/ and www.josephljefferson.com.