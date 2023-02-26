The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Isaiah Biehle

HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington, in cooperation with the Marshall University School of Music and Cabell County Schools, will present the 62nd Young People’s Concert at 10 a.m. March 2 at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center under the direction of Elizabeth Reed Smith.

Smith is the conductor of the Marshall University Symphonic Orchestra. The concert is for fifth grade students of Cabell County, private schools and home schooled students.

