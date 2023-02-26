HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington, in cooperation with the Marshall University School of Music and Cabell County Schools, will present the 62nd Young People’s Concert at 10 a.m. March 2 at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center under the direction of Elizabeth Reed Smith.
Smith is the conductor of the Marshall University Symphonic Orchestra. The concert is for fifth grade students of Cabell County, private schools and home schooled students.
Isaiah Biehle, a sophomore student of Soli Deo Gloria Homeschool and winner of the YPC Auditions held Jan. 8, will perform “Zigeunerweisen,” composed by Pablo de Sarasate.
The Marshall University School of Music will present the Community Concert featuring Beihle at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Smith Music Hall. The concert is open and free to all Marshall University students and members of the community.
