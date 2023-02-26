The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — You don’t have to travel to Scotland to experience some Celtic culture. The seventh annual Celtic Calling Gathering will host activities at venues throughout the Charleston area March 1-5, including music, dance, education, athleticism and an array of family activities.

Some featured events include the Beni Kedem Highlanders 2023 Tartan Ball on Friday, March 3; Celtic Calling and FOOTMAD’s Community Ceili/Ceilidh Dance at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on March 3; 5K Kilt Run and 2K Walk on Saturday, March 4; The Kirkin of the Tartans, a traditional Presbyterian worship service celebrating Scottish heritage, on Sunday, March 5; Team Irish Road Bowling on Sunday, March 5, plus dozens more events.

