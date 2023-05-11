HUNTINGTON — The free summer concert series 9th Street Live is back for a third season, starting this month.
The weekly concert event sponsored by Yes Chevy Yes Ford and hosted and produced by Kindred Communications will take place every Friday, May 19 through Sept. 1, on 9th Street in Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues.
Kindred Valley will jumpstart the summer with the series’ first performance at 7 p.m. May 19 with Jim Polak opening the show. Kindred Valley appeared on “Mountain Stage” at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center earlier this year.
Reeves Kirtner, vice president of Kindred Communications, said in a news release he is excited for this season’s edition.
“It’s a great feeling to see everyone enjoying our beautiful downtown together, listening to great music, and supporting downtown local businesses,” Kirtner said.
Other scheduled highlights include West Virginia’s William Matheny on Aug. 11 with the Long Lost Somethins opening the show. Matheny played the first season of 9th Street Live in 2021, has made a number of appearances on “Mountain Stage” and has toured the country.
Another returnee is “9th Street is Dead,” a celebration of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall and John Ingram on July 28, four days before what would have been Garcia’s 81st birthday.
“Out of all the acts we had last summer, ‘9th Street is Dead’ was the one everyone said we had to do it again this year,” Kirtner said in the release. “It was awesome to see so many Grateful Dead and tie-dyed shirts on 9th Street last summer.”
The Marshall Thundering Herd Rally returns Aug. 25 with Marshall University coaches, players, cheerleaders, Marco and the Marching Thunder.
The series wraps up Sept. 1 with Huntington’s own Corduroy Brown with Tyler Hood as a part of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival.
“Our region has such a strong music scene, and we are very excited to showcase these great bands and artists,” Kirtner said. “We have 14 new bands or acts that will be playing 9th Street this summer who didn’t play it last year. Ten of them have never played the series. We never want it to be the same lineup every summer.”
The Little Caesars Kids Zone is back featuring a different inflatable every week. Kindred Communications will also host various charity and civic groups weekly at the concert series to raise funds and awareness for their causes.
No coolers or outside food and drink are allowed at 9th Street Live.
9th Street Live Schedule (subject to change)
Friday, May 19: Kindred Valley w/Jim Polak
Friday, May 26: Funktafest Night w/the MFB
Friday, June 2: Cruise Avenue
Friday, June 9: Jamie Merry & The Parts Supply w/Jake Dunn
Friday, June 16: Shelby Lore w/Jayce Turley
Friday, June 23: Ally Fletcher w/The Wearing Hands
Friday, June 30: Bek & The Starlight Revue w/Jeremy Roberts
Friday, July 7: Jason Mays Band
Friday, July 14: Brad Goodall w/Randy
Friday, July 21: Eric Bolander w/Cutler Station
Friday, July 28: 9th Street Is Dead: A Celebration of Jerry Garcia & the Grateful Dead featuring Brad Goodall, John Ingram and more
Friday, Aug. 4: Robot Charlie
Friday, Aug. 11: William Matheny w/The Long Lost Somethins
Friday, Aug. 18: Souls of the Wounded
Friday, Aug. 25: Thundering Herd Rally Night w/Madhouse
Friday, Sept. 1: HMAF Night w/Corduroy Brown & Tyler Hood
