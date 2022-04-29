HUNTINGTON — Following its first summer of bringing live music weekly to 9th Street in downtown Huntington, Kindred Communications has announced the lineup and details for the 2022 Yes Chevy Ford 9th Street Live concert series.
Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle will jumpstart the summer at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, with Jamie Merry & the Parts Supply opening the show.
The weekly concert event will take place every Friday through Sept. 2 on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. No coolers or outside food and drink will be allowed.
New this summer will be the Little Caesars Kids Zone featuring a different inflatable every week. Kindred Communications will also host various charity and civic groups at the concert series to raise funds and awareness for their causes.
Reeves Kirtner, vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications, which is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 The Dawg, said in a news release he believes this year’s event will be even better than the 2021 edition.
He said highlights include the return of Lexington’s Joslyn & the Sweet Compression on July 1, which will be followed by fireworks in conjunction with 93.7 The Dawg’s Dawg Dazzle.
“Out of all the acts we had last summer, Joslyn was the one everyone said we have to have her back again this year,” Kirtner said.
July 29 will be a celebration of the music of the Grateful Dead in honor of what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday. The event, “9th Street is Dead,” will feature music from area musicians including Brad Goodall, John Inghram and more.
“This is one of the nights I am looking forward to most,” Kirtner said. “Make sure you wear your favorite Dead shirt for that one.”
The Marshall Thundering Herd Rally returns Aug. 26 with Marshall University coaches, players, cheerleaders, Marco and the Marching Thunder.
The series will wrap up Sept. 2 with West Virginia indie rockers Rozwell Kid as a part of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival.
Other acts scheduled include Brad Goodall with Ally Fletcher, Flat Tracker with Shelby Lore, The MFB, Massing with Jim Polak, Of the Dell with The Dead Frets, Short & Company with the Huntington Blues Society, Jason Mays Band, Shelem with Dinero Romero, Cruise Avenue, The Heavy Hitters and Hello June with Cutler Station.
“Our region has such a great music scene, and I’m very excited to help showcase these artists,” Kirtner said. “We have 17 new bands or acts that will be playing 9th Street for the first time this summer.”