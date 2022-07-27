The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — On Aug. 1, 2022, the late musician Jerry Garcia would have turned 80. The leader of the legendary band the Grateful Dead, Garcia also played in influential side bands such as Old and In The Way and the Jerry Garcia Band before dying of a heart attack in 1989.

Before Garcia's death, the Grateful Dead played its one and only show in Huntington in April 1978; high quality recordings of that concert at the Huntington Civic Center can be found on YouTube.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you