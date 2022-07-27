HUNTINGTON — On Aug. 1, 2022, the late musician Jerry Garcia would have turned 80. The leader of the legendary band the Grateful Dead, Garcia also played in influential side bands such as Old and In The Way and the Jerry Garcia Band before dying of a heart attack in 1989.
Before Garcia's death, the Grateful Dead played its one and only show in Huntington in April 1978; high quality recordings of that concert at the Huntington Civic Center can be found on YouTube.
On Friday, July 29, the weekly 9th Street Live concert series will present “9th Street is Dead,” a free all-star show that will pay tribute ahead of what would have been Garcia’s 80th birthday. Performing the music of the Grateful Dead will be Brad Goodall, John Inghram, Lee Owen, Brandon Bowlds, JP Nowak and more. The show will take place on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and beverages will be available from outlets such as The Goods, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station and more.
The concept was put together by 9th Street Live producer Reeves Kirtner, who came up with the idea last year. To solidify the event, Kirtner has set up a backup plan should the outdoor show get rained out, and that will be moving the concert to The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden at 7 p.m. Friday with a $10 cover charge.
Bassist John Inghram is looking forward to being a part of this tribute to Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. A longtime member of Bob Thompson’s jazz band, he also performs on the Mountain Stage radio show and performs with the Fletcher’s Grove band as well. Inghram also has a new self-titled solo album out now that is available for streaming on Spotify and other outlets.
“Reeves Kirtner of Kindred Communications came up with the idea for this tribute show and contacted Brad Goodall, who is known for playing with the band Ona and his solo projects, and then Brad called me because he knew I was a Deadhead,” said John Inghram. “I have done tribute shows for various artists over the years. So, we put the band together and the rest is history. This particular group has never played together before, but it should be fun as they are all ace musicians.”
Although Inghram is too young to have seen the Grateful Dead while band leader Jerry Garcia was still alive, their music filtered into his playlists by the time he was a teenager.
“I had a bunch of older friends that, in turn, had older siblings and we got their tapes of Grateful Dead shows,” said Inghram. “My buddy who was a drummer, his big brothers had a bunch of tapes as well and they were traders. So, when we were in high school, we were going to parties and bonfires and jamming all night and a lot of the songs we jammed on were Dead tunes. It was a part of the culture. Once I began to realize more what was going on musically, I dove further into the Grateful Dead catalog.”
Inghram and crew have worked up a fun and impressive set list, making sure some of the Grateful Dead’s more famous songs are in the mix while adding some surprise deep cuts. Throughout the concert, the group plans on stretching out on some tunes to fully engage the audience and to pay tribute to the spirit of Garcia.
“I never got to see Jerry live and in person, so I missed that boat, but I have seen a lot of the band incarnations of the remaining Grateful Dead members like the Further tour, Phil (Lesh) And Friends and Bob Weir,” said Inghram. “I just saw Dead and Company for the first time at the Star Lake (amphitheater) in Pittsburgh a couple of weeks ago. It was a phenomenal show, and John Mayer did a great job on the guitar. I mean, I got no complaints with that guy. I am also a huge Oteil Burbridge fan as well (bassist for Dead and Company). But as we play some Dead songs on Friday, we also want to incorporate some Jerry Garcia Band songs into this show as well to drive home the 80th birthday celebration.”
Even though Inghram was lucky enough to take some vacation time recently, he still worked up some Dead songs while on holiday.
“I was just at the beach all last week in Oak Island, NC, and I was out playing my bass on the porch,” said Inghram. “Listening to all of this music and practicing on the beach was great. As for my favorite years as far as the live Grateful Dead tapes go, I like the music from the 1977 and 1978 tours. I mean, there are some stinker shows from that era, too, but when they were on at that time, they were on, man. Obviously, I go to the famous Cornell University show from 1977 for several of the songs that are on our set list as there are some magic versions on that recording. There are other shows that are famous as well, and they are popular for a reason. So, I love that era, but I love the shows from 1972 as well. I even love the later stuff from the late 1980s. But if I had to choose, I’d choose the Grateful Dead shows from the late 1970s.”