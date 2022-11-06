The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Marshall University A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series will continue on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center, with readings by Forrest Roth and Tony Viola.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series will continue Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center, with readings by Forrest Roth and Tony Viola.

The two fiction writers and Marshall English faculty members will present readings from their new titles: Roth’s collection, “Skeletal Lights from Afar;” and Viola’s novel, “All Lies Begin with Truth.” The event is free and open to the public and can be accessed online at www.marshall.edu/livestream and at www.facebook.com/stringervwsmu.

