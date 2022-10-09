The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

N2208P12008H.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series continues Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Smith Hall 154 on Marshall’s Huntington campus, with Isabel Duarte-Gray and Karen Salyer McElmurray.

Duarte-Gray’s work focuses on Latinx literary production and book history. Her first poetry collection, "Even Shorn," debuted with Sarabande Brooks and was included in the Boston Globe’s Best Books of 2021. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Russian from Amherst College, and a Ph.D. in English from Harvard University.

