The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series will kick off its 2022 season with Writers’ Harvest: A Benefit for Hunger Relief, featuring Dr. Sara Henning, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Drinko Atrium on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

The reading, which is free and open to the public, will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. Attendees are encouraged to donate two or three nonperishable food items or to make a monetary donation at https://facinghunger.org/donate-now/.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you