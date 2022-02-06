HUNTINGTON — On Christmas Day of 2021, all of Dean and Judy Wright’s children and grandchildren sat around the Christmas tree in their Huntington home.
Presents filled the room for the family of 19 as Dean and Judy passed gifts to their six children, Nika, Jana, Bradley, Mara, Wesley and Sara. Even more presents filled the room for the seven grandchildren — Hampton, Campbell, Kathleen, Carolyn, Topher, Annie and Graham.
Wrapping paper and bags covered the floor, but the one gift that filled the room with the most Christmas joy was sitting within the ornaments and tinsel on the tree — a card.
The letter was placed on the tree two weeks before Christmas and the parents were informed to not open it, only causing anticipation around the sealed message.
Dean and Judy opened the letter on Christmas Day without any clue of what it could be — except for the expectation of an annual Christmas gift from all six children. Past gifts have ranged from reservations to stay in Kanawha Valley, Franklin Valley and Hilton Head Island to tickets to see Elton John and a performance of “Hamilton.” Venmo requests from the siblings are sent to each other to cover their percentage, but this year the gift was organized through a Skype call.
The couple was shocked and almost confused at what this latest gift’s message meant.
The card, written in cursive by Jana, read, “You have taught us that it is better to give than to receive and that the best gift is a home. Let’s build one together. We love you.”
Dean and Judy looked at their children with puzzled faces. The details of what the card meant started to flow out of all their mouths as the months of planning had already excited them.
The six children then gave their parents a small, white porcelain house that was lit up inside with a red ribbon to represent the gift.
The family decided their 2021 Christmas present would be building a Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State home in their parents’ name. With a year’s worth of event planning and raising $50,000 to build a home for a family they hope to meet this fall, a house will be built in Dean and Judy’s name by the end of 2022.
Time together
For that to happen, the family must plan and meet to make fundraising arrangements, which does not seem to be a problem as all family members — except for Wesley, who is interning in Florida — is within a mile away. Sara, the youngest child of the six, laughed about how easy it is for her parents to plan last minute for a family of 19 — soon to be 20, as Mara is pregnant.
“My mom and I were eating lunch today and she casually said, ‘Oh, yeah, I think I’ll make dinner for everyone since they are coming over tonight,’” Sara said.
Judy did just that.
Judy passed out chicken, with the choice of noodles or rice, green beans, mozzarella balls and tomatoes, cranberries and bread for 13 family members as she talked about how excited she was to celebrate again that weekend for the families’ birthdays of the month.
Dean, 65, and Judy, 64, moved to Huntington in 1994, for Dean’s work as a physician assistant for Dr. Jeff George, a heart surgeon, and purchased the home they still live in.
Dean is a physician assistant at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center and a clinical coordinator at Marshall University’s physician assistant program.
The two, originally from Gassaway and Clarksburg, West Virginia, lived together in Wheeling for 13 years and raised two of their oldest children, Nika and Jana, there.
Judy always wanted six children as she yearned for a large family.
“I grew up basically an only child, so I always said that I wanted to have six children,” Judy said.
However, Dean was not informed of that number.
“Mom’s biggest thing has always been time together. It doesn’t matter what you are doing, her door is always open. So, usually, someone is always here,” Sara explained.
Dean and Judy have had people live with them for certain amounts of time, like college students and a Japanese exchange student who stayed for the winter vacation in the late 1990s.
“My parents would always bring someone in during the holidays when they don’t have a place to stay. They didn’t make a home just for us; they made a home for anybody who didn’t have a home,” Sara added.
Although Bradley and his wife, Samantha Wright, used to live in the country, he has since moved and values living closer to his family.
“When my mom got sick, that kind of put everything in perspective. Having all of us here is what makes my personal living in Huntington more appealing,” Bradley said among his siblings in the Wrights’ living room.
Judy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer six years ago and went through radiation, chemotherapy and surgery. The family was informed that only 10% of patients with pancreatic cancer survive five years.
“I lost my hair and didn’t feel good. I had all my treatments in Cincinnati and my surgery in Cleveland,” Judy said. “Every week when I went to one of my treatments, one of the kids came with me. And that was our time together.”
Dean nodded with Judy as he sat next to her on their L-shaped couch.
“Since day one the illness has brought everyone together,” he said. “We prayed together before she went to treatment. It was one of the best experiences that we could’ve had based on what we were going through. When we were telling the kids about it, Judy said, ‘Well, somebody is gonna be in that 10% and it’s gonna be me’ because of all the kids and grandchildren. She has too many things to lose.”
Building houses
The family has been on mission trips together to Nicaragua with their church, Fifth Avenue Baptist, and have built about 19 homes together as a family in the Central America country.
“All of us have participated in building a Habitat house … like it says on the card, our parents have taught what it means to give and how it is better than receiving,” Jana said. “This is our community, this is our home, and we wanted to make a family right here.”
The six children work in the health care system in some form, just like Dean, and Jana said she thinks that is where the family’s need to give back and help others stems from.
Nika is a practicing dentist. Sara is a dental hygienist. Mara is a physician assistant, and Wesley is a resident physician. Jana is a health program officer, and Bradley is a surgical pharmaceutical rep.
The family has worked with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State before and knows the director, David Michael, as his father was Dean and Judy’s minister in Wheeling.
“Within the gift, it gives us opportunities to collectively raise money and come together to organize our own fundraisers,” Dean said.
Raising money
All events are organized by the six children and the grandchildren, starting with Nika, who is hosting a sold-out dinner at Rocco’s on Feb. 8 that will hold 111 people. The children hope to raise $10,000 that night.
In March, the grandchildren will sell desserts and foods of all kinds for a March Madness treat sale. The girls plan to have cakes, cookies and buffalo chicken dip, and they will assign the foods to who they believe are the cooks and the bakers of the family.
“The children won’t be able to work on the construction site, but what we have tried to do is have plans where they can participate in the fundraising, like a bake sale,” Ryan Stoner, Jana’s husband, said. “When work teams come into town, they often need lunches provided, so organizations and churches will make meals for them and the kids will help with that, too.”
Jana also said the kids are responsible for writing handwritten notes to everyone who contributes to the project.
Samantha will teach a 90-minute dance and cardio class in April to raise money. She said she and some other local teachers will be at the REFIT class in a Barboursville church.
The day before Mother’s Day, Mara and Rich Sutphin will help host a Mother’s Day Miler that will start as a marathon and lead to a dinner. Superlatives will also be announced, such as the “youngest mother” and “oldest mother,” and it was joked that Judy will most likely win “mother with the most kids.”
“It will be a relaxing Saturday before Mother’s Day that they get to be child-free and have brunch with their friends,” Rich said.
A Marshall class, PR planning and research and analytics, taught by Terry Hapney, will also help with the event. The class is planning a bingo event and an online auction while partnering with Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s nice to see students involved because it gives them a project that is tangible but also gives back to the community,” Rich said.
Bradley will also host an event at Guyan Golf and Country Club in May.
After an hour of talking and before calling the children for dinner, Jana explained, “I think what my parents want the most is for their children to welcome people in their own lives and to be that home for others.”