The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The coal industry experienced a boom as the Civil War faded and the Industrial Revolution continued. The need for more electricity meant opportunities for Black coal miners in West Virginia. Many Black neighborhoods were formed as the coal boom lasted well into the 20th century, and out of these towns, over the years, came talented musicians who would make a big mark on the entertainment business in the U.S. and around the world.

In recent years, the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has been honoring and teaching the public about the influential artists who have come from the Mountain State. One of the highlights of their live induction ceremonies was when the hitmaker Bill Withers was honored in 2007. Withers was later inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, and died in 2020.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you