CHARLESTON — AARP West Virginia invites community organizations and local governments across the Mountain State to apply for its 2023 Community Challenge grant program.

Now in its seventh year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages.

