HUNTINGTON — The AARP 8 hour Smart Driver course will be offered on Oct. 22 and 23 at Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG); 5170 U.S. 60 East, from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day.
This is the introductory eight-hour AARP Smart Driver course that may qualify participants for an automobile insurance discount if they have a safe driving record. The course has helped over 14 million drivers learn proven safety strategies and tips for how to adapt one’s driving to compensate for physical and cognitive changes that may come with aging.
The course costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Space is limited. Register by calling Brenda Warren at 304-522-8032. HIMG will provide a free lunch for all participants.