CHARLESTON — Whether the intent is to “get high to have fun,” cope with stress, or fit in with their peers, adolescents will seek out the substances they have access to. This means prescriptions found in the home, items they can purchase on their own in a store, or recreational substances provided by a friend or used by a family member. Therefore, preventing poisonings involves being on the lookout for what adolescents have access to.

  • Be aware that some over-the-counter medications can be used to get high and can result in significant harm.
  • Prescription medicines in the wrong dose and for the wrong person can be harmful.
  • Alcohol is found in products other than adult drinks.
  • Recreational marijuana is legal in nearby states and easily crosses into West Virginia.
  • Heroin and fentanyl can be made into tablets and passed off as a prescription pain medicine obtained from a family member or physician.
  • TikTok regularly posts new ways to get high.

