HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s H.E.L.P. Program is offering an ACT Bootcamp. The class will meet Saturday, June 5 from 1-4 p.m., Sunday June 6 from 1-4 p.m., and Monday-Thursday, June 7-10, from 6-8 p.m. in Myers Hall, on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

The cost is $350 and a $50 non-refundable deposit is due when registering. The course, which is taught by skilled instructors, will focus on math, science, reading, language and grammar skills.

Test-taking strategies and techniques, which will help students maximize their timed testing skills, will be addressed.

Learn more and/or register by visiting www.marshall.edu/help under the “Division” tab, or call 304-696-5220 or 304-696-6316.

