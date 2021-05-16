HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s H.E.L.P. Program is offering an ACT Bootcamp. The class will meet Saturday, June 5 from 1-4 p.m., Sunday June 6 from 1-4 p.m., and Monday-Thursday, June 7-10, from 6-8 p.m. in Myers Hall, on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
The cost is $350 and a $50 non-refundable deposit is due when registering. The course, which is taught by skilled instructors, will focus on math, science, reading, language and grammar skills.
Test-taking strategies and techniques, which will help students maximize their timed testing skills, will be addressed.
Learn more and/or register by visiting www.marshall.edu/help under the “Division” tab, or call 304-696-5220 or 304-696-6316.