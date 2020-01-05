HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s H.E.L.P. Program is offering an ACT Prep Course from Jan. 14-Feb. 6.
It will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. in Myers Hall, on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
The cost is $350 and a $50 non-refundable deposit is due when registering. The course, which is taught by skilled instructors, will focus on math, science, reading, language, and grammar skills. Test-taking strategies and techniques, which will help students maximize their timed testing skills, will be addressed.
Learn more by visiting www.marshall.edu/help under the “Division” tab, or call 304-696-5220 or 304-696-6316.