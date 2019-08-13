HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's H.E.L.P. Program is offering an ACT Prep Course Aug. 20-Sept. 12, 2019.
It will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Myers Hall on Marshall's Huntington campus. The cost is $350 and a $50 non-refundable deposit is due when registering.
The course, which is taught by skilled instructors, will focus on math, science, reading, language, and grammar skills. Test-taking strategies and techniques, which will help students maximize their timed testing skills, will be addressed.
Learn more by visiting our website www.marshall.edu/help under the "Division" tab, or phone 304-696-5220 or 304-696-6316.