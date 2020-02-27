HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s H.E.L.P. Program is offering an ACT prep course from March 2 to April 2. The class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. in Myers Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.
There will be no class sessions during the week of March 23-27, which is spring break for the university.
The cost is $350, and a $50 nonrefundable deposit is due when registering. The course, which is taught by skilled instructors, will focus on math, science, reading, language and grammar skills. Test-taking strategies and techniques, which will help students maximize their timed testing skills, will be addressed.
Learn more and/or register by visiting www.marshall.edu/help under the “Division” tab, or call 304-696-5220 or 304-696-6316.