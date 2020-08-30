For the past seven years, Ashland Community and Technical College has partnered with Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing North America Inc. and SOAR to offer a leadership conference for local high school junior girls.
This year marks the eighth year, and despite challenges with COVID-19, the conference will transition to a live virtual event so even more girls can participate. This year’s conference, Sept. 24-25, will feature award-winning presenters Julie Marie Carrier, Maryam Rehman, Nivaal Rehman, and Monique Coleman.
ACTC’s GED Plus Coordinator, Technology Coordinator for Student Support and Enrollment Services and YWL Chair Chrisha Spears said organizers have been working since April to transition to an online platform that is no longer restricted by venue size.
“Girls from the Ashland area will join girls from Louisville, Lexington, Northern Kentucky, and Jasper, IN to share in this experience,” Spears said. “We have also created a Teen Advisory Board, with two girls representing each of the five host sites. We value the input and insight that they can provide for future conferences.”
In addition to Toyota and SOAR, other sponsors are Duke Energy and Northern Kentucky University.
ACTC is also accepting sponsorships from local business and organizations for scholarships that will be awarded to a future ACTC student who participated in the conference. Anyone interested in sponsoring can contact Spears at chrisha.spears@kctcs.edu.
About this year’s speakers:
- Julie Carrier is a trusted national authority on leadership development and confidence for teens and youth. Additionally, she is recognized as the No. 1 coach in the world for young women by Leading Global Coaches/Thinkers 50. Julie is also the No. 1 national bestselling author of “Girls Lead.”
- Monique Coleman is most recognized as Taylor McKessie from the tremendously successful “High School Musical” franchise, as well as the fourth place contestant on season 3 of ABC’s hit show, Dancing with the Stars. Additionally, the Teen Choice Award and Billboard Award Winner has co-hosted The View, appeared on such shows as Rachael Ray, Good Morning America, The Today Show, Ellen and The Tyra Banks Show. Monique was also named the first-ever United Nations Youth Champion for the International Year of Youth and led a global 24-country tour to empower and inspire young people.
- Maryam and Nivaal Rehman became activists when they were 8 years old, and started inspiring girls in their village in Pakistan to continue their education, when poverty was leading them to quit school and work instead. The now 18-year-old twins have since worked in their local and global community for causes including girls’ education in Pakistan and around the world, climate justice, gender equality and inclusivity. They even have their own non-profit, The World With MNR, that uses advocacy, storytelling and development to take action and inspire others to do the same.
Full conference information is available at http://youngwomenlead.com. Registration will close Sept. 8 and girls will receive the invitation to register from their school counselors.