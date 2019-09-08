ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College's culinary arts students offer members of the public lunch through the week, as well as a glimpse into their educational program.
Located on the Technology Drive Campus and open to the community, the Culinary Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday and is operated by students in the program. Each day, students prepare a made-from-scratch a la carte menu that features regional and international dishes, such as fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gyros, pulled pork, bourbon glazed salmon or jerk chicken.
To see each week's offerings, the Culinary Cafe now has a Facebook group to which the menus are posted.
In addition to each day's main dish and dessert options, there are also burgers, chicken sandwiches and French fries, as well as a full salad bar.
To find out more about the Culinary Arts program, visit ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/culinary-arts.aspx or contact Bradley at peggy.bradley@kctcs.edu.