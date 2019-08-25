ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College will host its sixth annual Golf Scramble for student scholarships on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Bellefonte Country Club.
Single-player registration is $175. Registration for a team of four is $700; a team of four with one-hole sponsorship is $900. Two foursomes with two-hole sponsorships is $1,700. The cost for hole sponsorship is only $200.
Gold-level sponsorship is $2,500 and includes two golf teams, five mulligans, a medium banner and recognition in mailings and printed materials. Platinum sponsorship is $5,000 and includes two golf teams, 10 mulligans, premiere signage, recognition in mailings and printed materials and a gift indicating corporate sponsorship. $1,000 silver and $500 bronze sponsorships are also available.
Proceeds benefit student scholarships. Registration fees include cart and green fees as well as lunch.
The scramble begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The rain-out date is Monday, Sept. 30. To register or for more information on how to sponsor the event, contact Seasor at 606-326-2092 or brooke.seasor@kctcs.edu.