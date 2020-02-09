ASHLAND —Ashland Community and Technical College has named 23 West Virginia residents to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester, according to a news release.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete at least 12 semester credits (of 100 level courses or above) or more for the semester and earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester. The students are listed below by city of residence.

BARBOURSVILLE: David Justin Hodge.

Sherry Lynn Ramey and Benjamin Dillon.

FORT GAY: Austin Gage Anderson and Haley Andromeda Jones.

GENOA: Shawn Nelson Porter.

HUNTINGTON: Mark Tyler Arbogast, Anna Clay, Katie Fajardo, Brandi Michelle Johnson, Craig Edward Reid, Austin William Cremeans, Jacob Stephen Cummins, Joseph Robert Hay and Jack Darren Pruitt.

KENOVA: Nichelle Campbell, James Isaac English, Tanner Preston Holley, Levi Nathaniel Lucas and Whitney Rose Reynolds.

LAVALETTE: Ashton Summer Welker.

PRICHARD: Robert Tristan McComas.

WAYNE: Eddie Matthew White.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.