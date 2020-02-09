ASHLAND —Ashland Community and Technical College has named 23 West Virginia residents to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester, according to a news release.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete at least 12 semester credits (of 100 level courses or above) or more for the semester and earn at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester. The students are listed below by city of residence.
BARBOURSVILLE: David Justin Hodge.
Sherry Lynn Ramey and Benjamin Dillon.
FORT GAY: Austin Gage Anderson and Haley Andromeda Jones.
GENOA: Shawn Nelson Porter.
HUNTINGTON: Mark Tyler Arbogast, Anna Clay, Katie Fajardo, Brandi Michelle Johnson, Craig Edward Reid, Austin William Cremeans, Jacob Stephen Cummins, Joseph Robert Hay and Jack Darren Pruitt.
KENOVA: Nichelle Campbell, James Isaac English, Tanner Preston Holley, Levi Nathaniel Lucas and Whitney Rose Reynolds.
LAVALETTE: Ashton Summer Welker.
PRICHARD: Robert Tristan McComas.
WAYNE: Eddie Matthew White.