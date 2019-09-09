ASHLAND — The cosmetology salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is open for the fall semester and once again offering services to the community.
According to ACTC, the cosmetology program covers a variety of skills, from safety and sanitation, histology of the hair, skin, nails; muscles and nerves of the face and neck; elementary chemistry with emphasis on sterilization and antiseptics; diseases of the skin, hair and glands; and massaging and manipulating of the muscles of the upper body; and salon management.
Students who reach 250 hours in the classroom are moved to the salon floor and are eligible to work on clients.
"By working on clients, the students are able to work on their social skills by doing consultations, finding out what that person wants and being able to relay back to the client," said Mourine Smith, program coordinator, in a news release. "Each and every client that walks through our door is different, from hair texture, color and to what they have done in the past. Our students are able to formulate a chemical service by doing a thorough consultation with the client from what they have now to their desired finished look. Working with different textured hair helps them to understand how to cut, hold and place hair."
ACTC's cosmetology salon offers shampoo and styling at $5. Haircuts are $5 and hair colors are $16. Other chemical services are also offered.
Facial waxing is available for $5 per area; spa facials are $15.
Pedicures are $20, while manicures are only $5. Gel manicures are $10, powder dip nails are $15 and acrylic nails are $15.
ACTC students and employees who show a college ID also receive free haircuts and shampoo styles.
A full list of services and prices can be found at ashland.kctcs.edu/community/cosmo.aspx
Smith said while all services are done exclusively by students, instructors are always close by to answer questions or show a student a particular technique.
The ACTC salon accepts walk-ins and takes appointments by calling 606-326-0565. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Those receiving chemical services must arrive at the salon by 10 a.m. The salon is located on the College Drive Campus at the corner of Oakview Road and Ramey Street.