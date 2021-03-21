ASHLAND — Students who graduated from Ashland Community and Technical College at the end of the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters will have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements during a drive-thru ceremony on Saturday, May 8.
Students who have applied to graduate at the end of the summer 2021 semester are also eligible to participate.
The drive-thru ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and take place at the College Drive Campus.
The procedure will be as follows:
Graduates will line-up, in their cars (one car/carload of guests per graduate), beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the College Drive Campus (1400 College Drive, Ashland).
Traffic will be directed so that each graduate may exit their car, receive their diploma cover and then have a quick photo opportunity before departing.
Caps and gowns are not required, but are encouraged. If graduates wish to wear a cap/gown, those can be purchased via the College Bookstore.
Vehicle regulations are as follows:
One car per graduate (the graduate must be a passenger in the vehicle).
Automobiles used for the drive-thru graduation must be passenger vehicles. No semi-trucks, trucks pulling trailers, flatbeds or parade type floats will be allowed.
All passengers, except the graduate must remain inside of the vehicle, and will not be allowed to ride in truck bed if a truck is driven.
An additional member of the vehicle can exit to take pictures (preferably not the driver).
Graduate signs, streamers and posters may be securely attached to vehicles or windows and must follow normal guidelines (must not impede driver’s visibility).
The event will be live-streamed and links to official photos from the event will be shared via the college Facebook page.
To promote social distancing, this event is for graduates and their one carload of guests only. The public is encouraged to cheer on graduates via Facebook Live the day of the event.