ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College will host a Virtual Enrollment Week from June 15-19.
During this time, students and prospective students can sign up for a one-on-one session with an advisor. Those sessions can be the students’ preference of email, phone or video conference.
Steve Woodburn, ACTC’s dean of student success and enrollment services, said although ACTC is up and running virtually, many students are still not aware that staff can assist them in their next steps.
“Thus, we are going to reach out to our returning students, inquiries and applicants and give them an opportunity to meet with an admissions rep or an advisor virtually during Virtual Enrollment Week,” he said.
“This will enable students to avoid the lines which are certainly going to occur when we open our doors to in person students. This is a great opportunity for our students to get all the help they need without leaving their residence.”
Prior to the students’ scheduled appointment, they must apply for admission to ACTC if they are not a current student. Students who have not applied can request assistance with beginning their admissions application.
Additionally, prior to their appointment time, students should complete the FAFSA application at studentaid.gov, apply for scholarships on ACTC’s website, submit a high school transcript with graduation date or GED test scores and submit official transcripts for any other colleges they have attended. Students must also be prepared to provide any applicable placement scores.
To sign up for a one-on-one session, visit ashland.kctcs.edu for more information on Virtual Enrollment Week.