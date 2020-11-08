Essential reporting in volatile times.

ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College will once again offer a four-week winter session for students seeking another option for earning class credit.

Registration for winter term is open. Classes begin on Dec. 14 and end on Jan. 10.

General education classes offered include: Introduction to the Humanities, Technical Algebra and Trigonometry, Trigonometry, Technical Mathematics, American Government, General Psychology, Developmental Psychology and Introduction to Sociology.

All of the above classes will be offered online, with the exception of Technical Math, which will be offered in-person at Technology Drive.

Multiple welding courses are being offered as well.

Registration for spring classes, which begin Jan. 11, is also open.

Students who wish to enroll in a winter or spring course should contact their assigned advisor or as_advisors@kctcs.edu. To apply for admission, visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions/start-your-application/

