HUNTINGTON — If your plans to see "The Addams Family: The Musical" and "101 Dalmatians Kids" were interrupted by inclement weather, then grab your lawn chairs for a special “Lemonade Show” at an earlier time on Thursday.
Huntington Area Regional Theater (H.A.R.T.) adds a performance of its June shows this week at the Ritter Park Amphitheater on June 24.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with the pre-show (101 Dalmatians) at 6:30 p.m. and the main show (Addams Family) at 7:30 p.m.
This is the final week for the shows, with nightly performances scheduled for June 25, 26 and 27 as well. Those shows will be performed at regular times, with gates opening at 6 p.m., the pre-show at 7:30 p.m. and the main show at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at GHPRD.org and are $15 for adults or $12 for children and seniors. The rate for a group of 10 or more is $10 each.
Next month, H.A.R.T. will begin performances of "Getting to Know … Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella," and "The Wizard of Oz Young Performers Edition."