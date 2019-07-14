Name/size/breed: Lady Terrance is a female hound mix. She is between 1-2 years old and weighs around 30 pounds.
Notes from volunteers: Lady was hit by a car while strolling around C-K area for weeks. Many people tried to catch her but she was extremely skittish. Lady had surgery and is doing quite well. She has become more comfortable around people and is a very sweet dog. She has been spayed and is up-to-date on vaccines. She is dog friendly and loves to lay in the water, such as a baby swimming pool, to cool off. She is currently in foster care but you can call the shelter for information.
For more information: Find Lady Terrance and other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter on James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $25 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter's Facebook page under photos/albums.