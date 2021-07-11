The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gemma is a 10-month-old, 50-pound Husky.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Gemma is a 10-month-old, 50-pound Husky. She was surrendered to the shelter June 25.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Gemma is reported to be friendly with other dogs, but is not suitable for a home with birds, small animals or livestock.

MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.

