NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Gemma is a 10-month-old, 50-pound Husky. She was surrendered to the shelter June 25.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Gemma is reported to be friendly with other dogs, but is not suitable for a home with birds, small animals or livestock.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.