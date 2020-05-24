AME, SIZE AND BREED: Valco is a 5-year-old, 93-pound shepherd mix. This handsome guy is crate-trained and housebroken. He has previously lived with cats.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Valco gets along with most dogs, but would prefer to meet potential dog friends. This sweet guy is good on leash and would fit well in most homes. Adult-only home.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Valco and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. The adoption application and photos of available animals are online at hcwanimalshelter.com.