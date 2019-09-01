NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Hector is a beautiful male shepherd mix. He is approximately 2-3 years old and weighs 54 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Hector has been neutered. He is dog- and people-friendly. He is does great once out of the kennel environment. He is well-mannered and very loving.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Hector and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs. The shelter is having a special on cats. Any cat already fixed is $25 and all others will be $45. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. Pictures of other dogs are on the shelter's Facebook page.