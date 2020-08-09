NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Walter is an older kitty that came to us with scars on both of his corneas. He is around 10 years old and 8 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He’s very outgoing, loves to sit on your shoulders and very cat-friendly.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.