NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Harley is fun, playful young dog with a lot of energy. He is a German Shepherd mix, 9 months old, 65 pounds and still growing!
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He loves people and other dogs. He is working on polite leash manners. He would be good with children, but may knock smaller kids down. No cats please; he thinks they are for chasing.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in Harley, contact the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter.
Applications are required and must be approved before adoption.
View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums or on its new website, hcwanimalshelter.com.