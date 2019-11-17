Mader

Photo by Martha Cummings

 Courtesy of Martha Cummings

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mader is a 65 pound, 4-5-year-old male red tick hound. He is friendly with people and has a distinctive howl. He is neutered, dog friendly but not really cat friendly.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Mader would enjoy a family who likes outdoor activities. Since he is a hound, at times he also enjoys being a couch potato! Mader has been at the shelter since July.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Mader and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.

Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter.

