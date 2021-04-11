NAME, SIZE AND BREED: McCleod is a 3- to 5-year-old, 43-pound dog. He was found as a stray on March 25.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is reported to be dog friendly.
MORE INFORMATION: If this energetic girl is what your family needs, submit an adoption application today! The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter at 304-696-5551 for an appointment. The adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. The adoption application and available animals can be found online at hcwanimalshelter.com.