Shipley1.jpg

Shipley is a happy, 1-year-old dog looking for a family. 

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Shipley is a happy, 42-pound 1-year-old dog looking for a family. This boy has a lot of energy and requires a family that is committed to his exercise routine.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He likes other dogs and would likely benefit from another playful dog in the home to help him learn good habits. He is interested in, but respectful of the cats in his current foster home. Shipley is likely too bouncy for young children and other people who may be unsteady on their feet. Shipley knows some basic commands and walks nicely on a leash, but could benefit from some additional training, especially when he gets excited. We think he would love to learn a sport like barn hunt or agility.

MORE INFORMATION: This super handsome boy is accepting applications for his new family now at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. Currently the shelter is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.

Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.

