Buster Brown is a 5-year-old mixed breed that weighs 67 pounds. He is available for adoption at Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Buster Brown is a 5-year-old mixed breed weighing 67 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Buster Brown is spoiled as the office dog at the shelter, but he told the staff that he is ready to find a forever family. He is so affectionate and loves everyone who visits him in the office. He is dog selective and is not cat friendly. His favorite time of day is when he gets to go outside and run zoomies! After he is done running, he comes into the office and snuggles in for a nap with his favorite pillow.

