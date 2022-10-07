NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Buster Brown is a 5-year-old mixed breed weighing 67 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Buster Brown is spoiled as the office dog at the shelter, but he told the staff that he is ready to find a forever family. He is so affectionate and loves everyone who visits him in the office. He is dog selective and is not cat friendly. His favorite time of day is when he gets to go outside and run zoomies! After he is done running, he comes into the office and snuggles in for a nap with his favorite pillow.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.