NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Meet Ziggy! This handsome 2-year-old cat is the self-appointed greeter in our free-roaming cat room.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Ziggy is friendly with humans and cats. He is a cat who would likely enjoy access to the outdoors, as he has been reported to slip out the door sometimes. And although Ziggy is ready to be your best friend, he is not always a fan of being held.
MORE INFORMATION: If you think you’re ready to take on Ziggy’s big personality, submit an application today. You can find him and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. The adoption application and photos of available animals are online at hcwanimalshelter.com.