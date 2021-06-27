NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Homestar is a 1- to 2-year-old, 50-pound dog. He was found as a stray May 23.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He has a lot of energy and is friendly with dogs of a similar energy level.
MORE INFORMATION: Homestar is accepting adoption applications now. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.