NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Ali is a 5-year-old male dog that weighs 32 lbs. He is the most sweet, affectionate, goofy boy. He has had to call the shelter home for 141 days and counting.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: The great thing about Ali is that he is very easy to become friends with, and most of the time he can be won over with a simple tasty treat. Ali loves to cuddle, go on walks and ride in the car. He is dog-friendly, but can be dog selective with male dogs. Ali has unfortunately been passed up by so many adopters and has had to see many of his shelter friends find their forever homes. He has been so patient, but he just hasn’t caught a break.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.