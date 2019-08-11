Wally1a_59436.jpg

Photograph by Martha Cummings Wally is a dog-friendly coon hound available for adoption.

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Wally is a sweet male coonhound. He came into the shelter a month ago as a stray and was very thin. He is around 45 to 50 pounds now and about 4 years old.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Wally can be energetic but also has his laid-back coonhound moments. He is dog-friendly and has been neutered.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Wally and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $25 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. You may also view pictures of other dogs on the shelter's Facebook page under photos/albums.

