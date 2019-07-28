Meeka_03254.jpg

Courtesy of Martha Cummings Meeka

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Meeka is a mixed female who was surrendered to the shelter by her owner. She is between 2 and 3 years old and weighs 55 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Meeka has a sweet disposition and is dog friendly. She has been vaccinated and spayed.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Meeka and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $25 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. You may also view pictures of other dogs on the shelter's Facebook page under photos/albums.

