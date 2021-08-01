The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Precious is a 10-year-old, 39-pound dog.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Precious is a 10-year-old, 39-pound dog. She was surrendered on July 27 after her owner died.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She has some chronic allergy issues that have been managed by her vet for several years and will require maintenance care. She is very sweet and would love a home to offer her comfort during this big change in her life.

MORE INFORMATION: Precious is accepting adoption applications now. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.

