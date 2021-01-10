NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Ember is a six-month-old, 11-pound female dog.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She was found as a stray on Jan. 5. Ember is accepting adoption applications now.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.